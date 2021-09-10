Second Place Mega Millions Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Finger Lakes

There may not have been a Mega Millions winner but someone in New York won the second prize of a million dollars. If you played, you may want to check your ticket.

The New York Lottery announced one second-prize ticket for the September 7 Mega Millions drawing. It was sold in the Finger Lakes region and the ticket is worth a guaranteed $1,000,000.

The second-place winning ticket was purchased at the Byrne Dairy located at 216 Liberty Street in Penn Yan, New York.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, September 7 were:

15-17-25-32-53 and the Mega Ball was 12.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now up to $368 million for the drawing on Friday, September 10.

Syracuse Take 5 Winner

There's also a lucky lottery winner in Syracuse. Someone bought a winning Take 5 ticket for the Tuesday, September 7 midday drawing.

The winning Take 5 numbers were:

1-2-13-22-38

The ticket was purchased at the Singh Petroleum located at 4989 Bear Road in Syracuse and is worth $24,022.

The New York Lottery contributed $3.59 billion in 2020 and 2021 to support education in New York State.

Lottery App

For the first time, New Yorkers can play the lottery from the comfort of home. Jackpocket, the first and only licensed third-party lottery app in the U.S., gives New Yorkers an easy, secure way to buy official state lottery tickets from their phones. In 2019, the New York Gaming Commission approved new regulations allowing digital lottery courier services to operate in New York.

Jackpocket Lottery Games

Powerball

Mega Millions

New York Lotto

Cash4Life

Win 4

Take 5

Pick 10

Numbers

New York joins Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington DC to have the app.

