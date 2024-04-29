North Utica Smoke Shop Sells Top Prize Winning ‘Take 5′ Ticket

A Utica resident has a whole lot more money in their pocket following a winning 'Take 5' lottery prize. The New York Lottery announced that a winning ticket was sold Friday at a smoke shop in North Utica.

The winning numbers 9, 19, 20, 28 and 38 led to the victorious amount of $6,769.50. The ticket was sold to an individual at the Smoker's Choice Smoke Shop in the Price Chopper plaza on Auert Avenue in North Utica. The winning numbers were selected during the midday drawing on Friday, April 26th.

The 'Take 5' game involves the player selecting up to 5 numbers between 1 and 39. In order to win the Jackpot, you have to match all 5 numbers. The game is played daily and prizes are drawn twice per day. Now, what if you win?

According to the New York State Lottery, you have to following a number of steps for prizes won over $601. They say you have one of the following options.

Schedule an appointment and claim your prize at one of the Lottery’s Customer Service Centers. Appointment is required to claim prize. Redeem at a local Prize Claim Center. Appointment is not required to claim prize. Mail it to the Lottery

To claim the prize you will need to provide your winning ticket, a filled-out Winner Claim Form, a valid government-issued ID and a valid Social Security Number or FEIN.

There are those who play the lottery daily and never win. There are some who play for the very first time and win huge! Either way it's always fun to throw a little money down on some convenience store gambling. you know the old expression, a dollar and a dream! In some cases now, $2.

