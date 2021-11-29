See Photos NY Giants Legend Eli Manning & More Training In Albany

The New York Giants have a deep history with Albany and the Capital Region.

In the mid to late 1990s, head coach Jim Fassel and company used the facilities at the University at Albany each preseason for over a decade, as some of the best Big Blue beasts tore it up in the Capital Region before taking the field in the NFL.

Albany football fans saw it all during the '90s and that tradition continued into the early part of the Eli Manning era in the 200's. See the changing of the guard between Kanell and Collins, the development of greats like Tiki Barber and Amani Toomer, and much more.

Take a look at some of the best photos from Giants' training camp back in the day, and see where some of the Giants' greats were at that point in their careers.

