Buffalo Bills Might Not Have Two Key Players For Monday Night

The last time thee Buffalo Bills played the Tennessee Titans, things went great on offense but so much for the defense.

The Monday Night Football game in Nashville last October ended in a 34-31 win for the Titans, which came down to the wire. The Bills failed to convert a 4th down and 1 inside the Titans 10-yard line to extend the drive and win it with a touchdown.

The last time the Titans played a night game in Orchard Park was the rematch of the Music City Miracle/Home Run Throwback game in week 1 of the 2000 regular season, which the Bills won with a last minute field goal.

The Bills are favored by 10 points against the Titans on Monday night at Highmark Stadium, which will be the first game of a double-header on ESPN's Monday Night Football.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott met with the media on Wednesday and said that both defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Tim Settle would not practice today due to injury.

Oliver left their week 1 game against the Los Angeles Rams with an ankle injury, so we half-expected him to be iffy for Monday night, but Settle also not practicing is a bit more of a surprise.

Settle's is also a leg injury.

We still have five days to go before game day, but Oliver and Settle will need to get back on the practice field before Sunday if they have any chance to play. Typically, players need to get back to a practice in a limited capacity to have a chance of playing.

The Bills will still be favored against the Titans, but considering this is the Titans and they have Derrick Henry at running back, two defensive tackles not playing (including your best defensive lineman), this isn't the most ideal game for that to happen.

