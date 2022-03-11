Several Grams of Heroin, Loaded Beretta During Dewitt Traffic Stop

Several Grams of Heroin, Loaded Beretta During Dewitt Traffic Stop

via NYSP

Police say they found several grams of heroin and a loaded .380 Beretta during a traffic stop in the town of Dewitt.

State Police say Troopers had been working a special Gun Interdiction Detail outside the city of Syracuse this week. They arrested a 29-year-old Syracuse man after the traffic stop when Troopers say the found 4.3 grams of Heroin, a digital scale with drug reside on it, and the loaded gun (pictured above).

Moab Agnew-El was arrested on charges of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second-degree (class-B Felony), Criminal Possession of a Firearm (class-E Felony), along with two misdemeanor charges of criminally possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

via NYSP
loading...

More from NYSP

Unrelated to the arrest above, state police also shared news this week of an arrest on I-87 that also involved a traffic stop that results in drug charges.

Police say in the early morning hours on Monday (March 7) they pulled over a vehicle in the town of Cornwall for a vehicle and traffic infraction. Troopers say they established probably cause to search the vehicle and occupants which resulted in the discovery of more than two-grams of cocaine and a digital scale, with what is also alleged to have cocaine residue on it.

Enxhurjena Gjeta, 23, and Emanuel Agaj, 24, both from Bronx, NY were charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the fifth-degree (class-D felony) and a misdemeanor count of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE:  All persons suspected of wrongdoing or charged in any cases are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]

Inside the Abandoned Zebb's 3 Years Later

It’s been almost 3 years since Zebb’s in New Hartford closed. We're still not over it.

17 New Laws in New York You Should Know

The New Year brings with it a host of new laws for Empire State residents. Here are nearly 20 that may impact you in 2022. 

Police In New York Need Help Solving 7 Cold Cases Of Murdered Children

Filed Under: drug arrest, new york state police
Categories: New York News, WIBX News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top