Police say they found several grams of heroin and a loaded .380 Beretta during a traffic stop in the town of Dewitt.

State Police say Troopers had been working a special Gun Interdiction Detail outside the city of Syracuse this week. They arrested a 29-year-old Syracuse man after the traffic stop when Troopers say the found 4.3 grams of Heroin, a digital scale with drug reside on it, and the loaded gun (pictured above).

Moab Agnew-El was arrested on charges of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second-degree (class-B Felony), Criminal Possession of a Firearm (class-E Felony), along with two misdemeanor charges of criminally possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

via NYSP via NYSP loading...

More from NYSP

Unrelated to the arrest above, state police also shared news this week of an arrest on I-87 that also involved a traffic stop that results in drug charges.

Police say in the early morning hours on Monday (March 7) they pulled over a vehicle in the town of Cornwall for a vehicle and traffic infraction. Troopers say they established probably cause to search the vehicle and occupants which resulted in the discovery of more than two-grams of cocaine and a digital scale, with what is also alleged to have cocaine residue on it.

Enxhurjena Gjeta, 23, and Emanuel Agaj, 24, both from Bronx, NY were charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the fifth-degree (class-D felony) and a misdemeanor count of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: All persons suspected of wrongdoing or charged in any cases are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]

Inside the Abandoned Zebb's 3 Years Later It’s been almost 3 years since Zebb’s in New Hartford closed. We're still not over it.

17 New Laws in New York You Should Know The New Year brings with it a host of new laws for Empire State residents. Here are nearly 20 that may impact you in 2022.