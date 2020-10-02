Several People Facing Various Charges Following Traffic Stop

State Police have arrested several people following a traffic stop in the Town of Frankfort. Charges range anywhere from drug related to weapons charges.

Police say Troopers pulled a vehicle over on State Route 5s on Saturday for allegedly doing 82 miles-per-hour in a 55 mile-per-hour zone.

Officials say during the traffic stop Troopers interviews the operator of the vehicle and during the course of questioning a strong odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle. The driver, Elmir Huskic, ultimately was arrested for possession of 56 grams of marijuana and issued an appearance ticket, according to officials.

State Police say other occupants in the vehicle were also questioned and searched. Police say one of the passengers, 20-year-old Shavon S. Rosa Jr. of Manchester, Connecticut, was found to be in possession of a loaded Taurus pistol. As a result, he was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon charges and charged with Obstruction of Governmental Administration. Police say Rosa fled on foot but was quickly apprehended and taken into custody.

A third individual was also questioned during the course of the traffic stop. State Police say 20-year-old Madison P. Krzemien was found to be in Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree.

Authorities say Rosa was arraigned in the Town of Herkimer Court via a Skype call. As a result he was remanded to the Herkimer County Jail on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in the town of Frankfort Court on October 27, 2020, at 3:00 P.M.