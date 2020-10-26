Seward Frustrated By Layoffs At Remington Arms, Stands With Union

State Senator James Seward says the action to terminate nearly 600 employees at Remington Arms is extremely frustrating.

585 workers at the Ilion plant have been terminated effective Monday and all benefits and incentives will end on October 31st.

Seward says he stands with the union as they work to resolve these issues and provide workers with the benefits they have earned and deserve.

Seward says he continues to work with the Roundhill Group and they’re committed to bringing workers back to the lines in Ilion as soon as they received their Federal Firearm License.

The Senator says he’s helping coordinate additional meetings with state, local and federal officials to ensure that Remington will remain a fixture in the Mohawk Valley for generations to come.