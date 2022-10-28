Man! I Feel Like Shania Twain is Coming to Central New York!
Grab your boots from under your bed and "walk the line" to Syracuse for a must see concert in 2023. Shania Twain is coming to the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater on Saturday, July 8th. She's gonna "getcha good" with songs from the past and present.
The five-time Grammy Award winning superstar still rocks the world today with hits from over two decades ago. You know her songs by heart, like "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!", "That Don't Impress Me Much", "You're Still The One", and "From This Moment On".
She's launching the Queen Of Me Tour in support of her upcoming album of the same name. Though it isn't out yet, you can preorder online ahead of time for it's release on February 3rd. Giving you plenty of time to memorize the lyrics in time for the show.
She won't be coming to Central New York alone. Breland is joining her as a special guest, known mostly for his song "Beers on Me" with Dierks Bentley and HARDY. Similar to Shania, his music bridges the gap between country and pop, bringing two popular genres together.
There will be a big mix of other artists joining her at other stretches of the tour as well. These include Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton.
Shania Twain - Queen Of Me Global Tour Dates:
April 28 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena ^
April 29 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena ^
May 2 - Vancouver, BC - Roger Arena ^
May 3 - Vancouver, BC - Roger Arena ^
May 5 - Edmonton, AB - Roger Place ^
May 6 - Edmonton, AB - Roger Place ^
May 9 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome ^
May 10 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome ^
May 12 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre ^
May 14 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre ^
May 16 - Madison, WI - Kohl Center #
May 17 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center #
May 19 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena #
May 21 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena #
May 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - ESANA Amphitheatre #
May 26 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre #
May 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl #
May 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion #
May 31 - Thousand Palms, CA - Acrisure Arena #
June 6 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL +
June 7 - Nashville, TN - GEODIS Park +>
June 9 -Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +
June 12 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre ~
June 14 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre ~
June 17 - Quebec City, - QC Videotron Centre ~
June 18 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre ~
June 20 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre ^
June 21 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens ^
June 23 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage ^
June 24 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage ^
June 27 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion &
June 28 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion &
June 30 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center &
July 1 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre &
July 6 - Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest *
July 8 - Syracuse, NY - St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +
July 9 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center +
July 11 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden +
July 13 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake +
July 15 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center +
July 19 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center =
July 21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion =
July 22 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion =
September 16 - London, UK - The O2
September 19 - Dublin, IRE - 3Arena
September 22 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
September 25 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
September 26 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham
* Non-Live Nation Date
Support Key
^ Lindsay Ell
# Hailey Whitters
+ Breland
> Kelsea Ballerini
~ Robyn Ottolini
& Priscilla Block
= Mickey Guyton
Shania Twain - Queen Of Me Tour
Where: St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater - Syracuse, New York
When: Saturday, July 8th, 2023
Tickets for the entire tour will go on sale on Friday, November 4th at 10am. You can get them online by going to LiveNation.com.