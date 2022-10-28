Man! I Feel Like Shania Twain is Coming to Central New York!

Grab your boots from under your bed and "walk the line" to Syracuse for a must see concert in 2023. Shania Twain is coming to the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater on Saturday, July 8th. She's gonna "getcha good" with songs from the past and present.

Shania-Twain Christopher Polk, Getty Images loading...

The five-time Grammy Award winning superstar still rocks the world today with hits from over two decades ago. You know her songs by heart, like "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!", "That Don't Impress Me Much", "You're Still The One", and "From This Moment On".

She's launching the Queen Of Me Tour in support of her upcoming album of the same name. Though it isn't out yet, you can preorder online ahead of time for it's release on February 3rd. Giving you plenty of time to memorize the lyrics in time for the show.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

She won't be coming to Central New York alone. Breland is joining her as a special guest, known mostly for his song "Beers on Me" with Dierks Bentley and HARDY. Similar to Shania, his music bridges the gap between country and pop, bringing two popular genres together.

There will be a big mix of other artists joining her at other stretches of the tour as well. These include Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton.

shania-twain-las-vegas-dates-canceled-coronavirus Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Shania Twain - Queen Of Me Global Tour Dates:

April 28 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena ^

April 29 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena ^

May 2 - Vancouver, BC - Roger Arena ^

May 3 - Vancouver, BC - Roger Arena ^

May 5 - Edmonton, AB - Roger Place ^

May 6 - Edmonton, AB - Roger Place ^

May 9 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome ^

May 10 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome ^

May 12 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre ^

May 14 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre ^

May 16 - Madison, WI - Kohl Center #

May 17 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center #

May 19 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena #

May 21 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena #

May 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - ESANA Amphitheatre #

May 26 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre #

May 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl #

May 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion #

May 31 - Thousand Palms, CA - Acrisure Arena #

June 6 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL +

June 7 - Nashville, TN - GEODIS Park +>

June 9 -Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

June 12 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre ~

June 14 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre ~

June 17 - Quebec City, - QC Videotron Centre ~

June 18 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre ~

June 20 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre ^

June 21 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens ^

June 23 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage ^

June 24 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage ^

June 27 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion &

June 28 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion &

June 30 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center &

July 1 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre &

July 6 - Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest *

July 8 - Syracuse, NY - St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +

July 9 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center +

July 11 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden +

July 13 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake +

July 15 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center +

July 19 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center =

July 21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion =

July 22 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion =

September 16 - London, UK - The O2

September 19 - Dublin, IRE - 3Arena

September 22 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

September 25 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

September 26 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham

* Non-Live Nation Date

Support Key

^ Lindsay Ell

# Hailey Whitters

+ Breland

> Kelsea Ballerini

~ Robyn Ottolini

& Priscilla Block

= Mickey Guyton

Credit - LiveNation Credit - LiveNation loading...

Shania Twain - Queen Of Me Tour

Where: St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater - Syracuse, New York

When: Saturday, July 8th, 2023

Tickets for the entire tour will go on sale on Friday, November 4th at 10am. You can get them online by going to LiveNation.com.

Top 25 Shania Twain Songs — Her Biggest Hits and Best Deep Cuts Shania Twain 's best songs changed country music in ways never imagined before 1995. The superstar's career as a charting recording artist lasted less than a decade and included few accolades (including just one CMA Award) relative to her commercial success, but few female artists under 40 will fail to name her as one of three major reasons they chase this country music dream for a living. Perhaps only Dolly Parton is listed more frequently as an influence.

This list of Shania Twain's best songs considers commercial success, cultural importance, legacy and song quality. Scroll through to see which of her songs is No. 1 and click on any link to listen.

Kelsea Ballerini Tributes Shania Twain at ACM Honors Kelsea Ballerini was on hand at the 2022 ACM Honors to celebrate Shania Twain , who took home the ACM Poet's Award. Ballerini recreated Twain's iconic music video for her 1999 hit, "Man, I Feel Like a Woman," on the Ryman Auditorium stage.

At Least 38 Kids Are Still Missing This Year In New York State As of October 6, 2022, these children are still missing in New York

Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New York State Vehicles from 2016 and earlier were the most stolen vehicles in New York State.