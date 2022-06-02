Tim McGraw Takes Time To Support First Responders While In Central NY

Even with all the fame and hits Tim McGraw has, he still finds a way to show his support to our first responders.

Tim McGraw made a stop in Central New York to the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater in Syracuse. He absolutely knocked the socks off of everyone in the packed venue, playing a long list of his favorite hits and new releases. Though he's got a long schedule on the road, he still takes the time to thank those who serve Central New York.

He stopped to take a picture with several police officers on duty before his concert. He knows the work they put in to protect their community is vital, and isn't above taking a picture to make their day.

Supporting Those Who Serve

Tim McGraw is no stranger to showing his support to those who wear a uniform. Both first-responders and those in the military put others first every day of their life. Tim tries to repay these men and women with every chance he gets.

He's a strong supporter of organizations like Operation Homefront, a nonprofit 501 who's mission is to "build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive in the communities they have worked so hard to protect." It's a cause close to Tim McGraw's heart, and one he is proud to be a part of.

Humble and Kind

These aren't just words to one of his songs. It's something that Tim McGraw preaches on the daily. He's recently taken to TikTok, making a variety of videos. Though some may focus on his workouts or life on the road, he loves taking the time to watch videos his fans send and share them on his page.

Take this video of him watching Callista Clark belt out his hit "My Best Friend". He's definitely worth giving a follow, if you haven't caught all his TikTok videos already.

Tim McGraw will be making two more stops in New York before his tour wraps up in mid-October. He will be coming to Wantagh on Friday, June 3rd and to Buffalo on Friday June 17th. Tickets are available on his website.

