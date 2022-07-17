Shark Sightings Continue To Close Multiple New York Beaches

In an unprecedented time of shark attacks along the south shore beaches of Long Island, the New York State Parks Department, along with other town parks and municipalities, are being forced to close their beaches during their prime season. Tens of thousands of New Yorkers head to Jones Beach and the surrounding areas to soak in the summer sun on a daily basis. However, with a real-life "Jaws" situation going on, Thursday more beaches were closed due to multiple shark sightings.

According to Vera Chinese of newsday.com, Tobay Beach was closed by lifeguards and police Thursday afternoon and will remain closed at least through Friday morning. These are not easy decisions, given the financial implications. For decades shark sightings were met with lifeguards temporarily clearing the water. That is not the case these days along the southern beaches of New York.

Newsday.com says according to Oyster Bay Town officials, about 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, Tobay Beach lifeguards spotted a shark swimming about 30 yards from shore. The lifeguards immediately closed the beach to swimming. That was confirmed by Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joe Saladino. Nassau County police dispatched its aviation bureau to search for sharks.

The shark sightings Thursday were met with quick and swift action given the multiple attacks over the last two weeks and there were two on Wednesday. Beach goers are beginning to become more wary than every of the creatures swimming underneath. Parks officials, Suffolk County Police and lifeguards are consistently scanning the water for possible shark activity. We will continue to provide updates on this ongoing story.

