Danger At The Beach: 6 Shark Attacks In 3 Weeks In New York State

There have been six shark attacks at New York beaches since the end of June. The increase in shark activity comes at a really bad time, as many New Yorkers have been hitting beaches in the state to cool down from the recent heatwave. On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, there were two encounters with sharks. A dead shark washed up on Dune Road Beach in Quogue.

The same day, a 16-year-old was bitten on the foot at Kismet Beach on Fire Island. The teen suffered a minor injury, according to ABC News. In addition to the teen being bitten, there have been five other shark attacks between the end of June and the middle of July 2022.

As beaches are forced to close and New Yorkers and tourists alike are fearful of getting in the water, Governor Kathy Hochul is trying to make sure beaches in the state are safe,

As New Yorkers and visitors alike head to our beautiful Long Island beaches to enjoy the summer, our top priority is their safety. We are taking action to expand patrols for sharks and protect beachgoers from potentially dangerous situations. I encourage all New Yorkers to listen to local authorities and take precautions to help ensure safe and responsible beach trips this summer.

Under State Park shark safety guidelines, swimming is suspended following a shark sighting so the shoreline can be inspected by drone. Swimming is only allowed to resume at least an hour after the last sighting in order to better protect beach visitors.

Shark Attacks Are Becoming Abnormally Frequent At New York State Beaches

June 30 - Man was bitten on his foot near Jones Beach

July 3 - A lifeguard participating in a training exercise was bitten at Smith Point Beach

July 7 - A lifeguard was bitten near Ocean Beach on Fire Island

July 13 - A surfer was bitten on the leg at Smith Point Beach

July 13 - A man was bitten on the wrist and buttocks at Seaview Beach

There have been so many shark attacks in such a short time that Gov. Hochul instructed the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the Department of Environmental Conservation, and the State Police to increase monitoring at beaches.

New York State is increasing lifeguard staffing by increasing overtime hours by 25 percent. Officials will also utilize more drones to spot sharks quicker and warn beachgoers to get to safety.

