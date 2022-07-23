Shazam Returns in ‘Fury of the Gods’ Trailer

In stark contrast to the bleak, dark, gritty movies of the rest of the DC Extended Universe, the first Shazam! was a sweet coming-of-age story about a kid who gets magic powers and discovers his inner strength (and also how much fun it can be to be a superhero). The sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, definitely continues that same tone and style.

Just see for yourself in the film’s trailer. Shazam! (Zachary Levy) starts it off in therapy — except he’s not even talking to a therapist, the guy is a pediatrician. The trailer also showcases the rest of the Shazam Family, who all got powers at the end of the previous movie, and some new villains who covet all that power for themselves. Take a look:

There’s also new images of the Shazam Family...

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures loading...

...and the villains of the film, played by Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu:

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures loading...

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

From New Line Cinema comes “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!,” is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam. “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” stars returning cast members Zachary Levi (“Thor: Ragnarok”) as Shazam; Asher Angel (“Andi Mack”) as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer (“It Chapter Two”) as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody (“Promising Young Woman”) as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler (“Raya and the Last Dragon”) as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good (“Day Shift”) as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona (“G.I. Joe: Retaliation”) as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey (“Annabelle: Creation”) as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman (“This Is Us”) as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen (“A Dog’s Journey”) as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand (“Second Chances”) as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans (“White Lines”) as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews (“The Walking Dead”) as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou(“A Quiet Place Part II”) as Wizard. Joining the cast are Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”), with Lucy Liu (“Kung Fu Panda” franchise) and Helen Mirren (“F9: The Fast Saga”).

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is scheduled to open in theaters on December 21, 2022.

