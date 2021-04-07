The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is recognizing Autism Awareness Month.

Sheriff Rob Maciol says, about 30 members of the Sheriff’s Office recently took part in a training seminar on recognizing people with Autism and how law enforcement needs to respond and react.

He's encouraging people to learn more about the disorder and to show kindness towards the community of people with it.

Maciol also says all Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles will be displaying a special Autism decal throughout April.

According to the World Health Association, more than 3.5 million Americans live with an Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office

