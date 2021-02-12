Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Unemployment Claim Scam

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has been receiving a high volume of calls from members of the public who are reporting that fraudulent unemployment claims are being made using their identities.

Most often, the fraudulent unemployment claim will include the actual name, date of birth, address, social security number and employment information of an individual and request that the monetary benefits be sent to a different, out of state address.

Officials say the individuals who are victims of the scam are receiving mail from the New York State Department of Labor or are being contacted by their current employer and advised of the claim.

If you’ve been identified of a fraudulent unemployment claim having been made using your personal information, contact the Department of Labor to dispute the claim.