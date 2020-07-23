Sheriff’s Seize Heroin, Can’t Make An Arrest Due To Discovery Law

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Noyes Street in Utica and seized a quantity of heroin, along with packaging materials and other drug paraphernalia.

Investigators say a woman was allegedly in possession of the items, but due to the new New York State Discovery Laws, she could not be arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office will now have to send all evidence to the State Police Lab for analysis before any charges can be filed.

Once investigators receive analysis results, the investigation will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for grand jury consideration.

The Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit was assisted with the investigation by members of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Rome Police Department SIU and Utica Police Department.