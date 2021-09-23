Shocked Pop Warner Parents Speak Out on Cancelation of CNY Football Season
It's hard to tell who is more upset over the cancelation of Pop Warner football in Utica, Rome, and Oneida - the parents or the children. Officials canceled the rest of the season over confrontations with fans on two separate occasions. They also postponed games league-wide for Sunday, September 26.
Shocked Pop Warner Parents Speak Out on Cancelation of CNY Football Season
Several Central New York parents are speaking out and speaking up for their children.
Upstate NY Community Mourns Tragic Loss of Jr. High School Football Player
Several Upstate New York communities came together in a sea of red for Carthage football player Tyler Christman who passed away from a massive brain injury.
15 Sports Figures from the Utica-Rome Area
A lot of big names in the sports world come from the Mohawk Valley and the Utica-Rome area.
St Johnsville Girl Donates School Supplies to Keep Brother's Memory Alive
Alicianna Bersani of St Johnsville, New York donated over 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to not one but two second-grade classes. Now she's starting a Christmas toy drive for kids less fortunate.
15 Little Known Facts About Central and Upstate New York
Some of us know one or two of these facts about Upstate New York, but here is a list of documented things about the region that are not so widely known.
Did you know that...