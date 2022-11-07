Four people were shot last night in Buffalo. The shooting took place on Saturday, November 5, 2022, outside of an establishment on East Amherst Street. Police were called to the Level One Entertainment complex, located at 30 East Amherst Street around 10:30 pm, according to WIVB.

Two males and two females were struck by bullets. All of the victims were taken to Erie County Medical Center. One of the women is listed in critical condition. One of the men, who was shot in the foot, was also charged by police with criminal possession of a weapon.

Police are still investigating the incident. If you have any information you can call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

New York State Tops List Of Places With Most Trafficked Guns

New York is at the top of the list when it comes to trafficked guns used in crimes.

Virtually every crime gun in the United States starts off as a legal firearm. ~ American Progress

The National Tracing Center of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is the United States government agency that traces the origins of guns used in crimes. 24/7 Wall St. analyzed tracing data to create a list of the states with the most trafficked guns,

To determine the states with the most trafficked guns, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the ATF Firearms Trace Data – 2020. States were ranked based on the percentage of guns recovered and traced by the ATF whose origins were determined to be in another state (not all firearms are traced).

New York State Is Ranked #2 For Trafficked Guns

Of the guns used in crimes in New York that the NFTA traced, 87.5 percent were recovered from other states. Georgia is the top supplier of guns trafficked to New York.

> Total guns recovered and identified: 7,254 (16th highest)

> Top supplier state: Georgia (632 total guns)

> Violent crime rate: 363.8 per 100,000 (25th lowest)

