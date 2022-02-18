Should Living in Nature Really Cost $2.3M? Check Out This Swanky Adirondack House for Sale

Have you ever been out camping, surrounded by nature, enjoying the stripped-down, bare-bones conditions that make you forget about technology and materialism, and thought to yourself: I hate this. But it sure is pretty!

Well, then this house in Paul Smiths, New York might just be for you!

This 3,978 square foot home sits right on Lower St. Regis Lake and is ready to be moved into by just about any doctor or lawyer who really, really likes nature sometimes. It has all the amenities one could ask for. Take a look inside, and you almost completely forget you're in those pesky woods at all!

It boasts 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and a small guest cottage for the other guy who works at your law firm who wants to party that weekend. Saranac Lake Regional Airport is only 10 miles away, and they offer daily flights to Boston, so you can get back to your busy lifestyle when you get sick of all the bugs.

The Zillow listing claims there are only 4 other residents on the lake, which will make comparing yourself to others easier. There's a 2-story boat house where you can store your lake toys, and you can get caught up in the capitalism rat race with the nearby St. Regis Yacht Club.

So, what do you think: Do you really need a $2.3M home to enjoy all the beauty the Adirondacks has to offer? Or could you just set up a tent and cook some hotdogs over a fire?

I guess it depends on the kind of person you are, and how much money you have to burn.

