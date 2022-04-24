See The Stunning $7.5 Million Lake George Camp On Its Own Peninsula

Why bother with the waterfront when you can literally be ON the water?

As we head into the snow and cold of winter, maybe you will be dreaming of summer to get through the months ahead. You will think of heading to your favorite lake for vacation, and maybe dream of moving into some amazing waterfront real estate. Maybe like me most places like this are let's just say a little over budget (HA!), but it is still nice to dream am I right?

Own Your Own Lake George Peninsula

The photos below of this $7.5 Million camp for sale on Lake George show one of those dream spots. This camp literally sits on its own peninsula with 270 degrees of amazing Lake George views. And the great thing about a peninsula? You pretty much enjoy most of what an island offers, without the need to take a boat to get there!

This listing located at 27 Antigua Road from Zillow features over 4,700 square feet of living space, 15 bedrooms, and 8 bathrooms across several dwellings. This includes the stunning, Gilded Era main mansion and my favorite feature, a boathouse that literally rests on the water along its 663 feet of Lake George shoreline. My ultimate goal in life is to live as close to the water's edge as possible. Three edges of water on a gorgeous peninsula are even better. If you need a change in scenery, just turn left or right for another amazing view! Check out the photos below...

For $7.5 Million Own This Stunning Camp On Your Own Lake George Peninsula

