The Woodwork Is Insane In This Gorgeous Adirondack House

Talk about luxury in the woods. This brand new 3,066 sq. ft. home on the market is one of the nicest houses you'll see in the Adirondacks. It's located in the town of Morehouse, right in the mountains.

The 3 bed, 3.5 bathroom home features brilliant woodwork that has to be seen to be believed. Granite steps lead up to a custom carved door with a tree motif, and this kind of sets the stage for the rest of the house. Many of the doors inside the home are also hand carved.

The living room features high ceilings and an incredible fireplace to keep the family cozy during the winter months.

The kitchen features granite counters and a copper sink. If you're a copper enthusiast, the main floor bathroom tub is made of it as well. There's more incredible woodwork on the stairs and railings leading to the second floor.

Everything in this house looks new, because it is. The pictures do this house more justice than words can. Just look at the floor in this bedroom. Almost makes you want to eat off of it.

And all around the property is trees, trees, trees. The home is perfectly secluded. You can practically smell the fresh air from the pictures. There's a 4-door garage attached to the home as well.

This house is the ultimate marriage of rustic and modern, and is meant to be enjoyed year-round. For all the beautiful details that went into this house, one could easily see it listed at over $1M. But it can be yours for a cool $950,000.

