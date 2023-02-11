Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?

Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person? Having been in and out of the dating world in various states, I honestly don't think New York is a bad place to be single. Yes, during the long winters in Buffalo, aka "cuffing season," it can be a little chilly when you're alone. And it would be nice to have someone to go half on living expenses. But otherwise, to me personally, it's not any worse or better than any other city I've lived in. WalletHub conducted a study of the best cities in 2023 for singles. Let's take a look at where New York landed.

Two Cities In New York State Make The Top 20 Loneliest Places

Even though I said what, the Chamber of Commerce did a recent study of the loneliest cities in the United States. Two in New York landed on the list of the top 20. The list isn't as bad as it sounds, kind of. The Chamber used data based on people who live by themselves,

Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

To create the list, the Chamber of Commerce analyzed U.S. Census data from more than 170 cities that have a population of at least 150,000 people.

Neither New York city landed in the top 5, so there's some good news there.

When it comes to cities in NY that made the top 20 loneliest:

Buffalo, NY landed at #20

Of the total households in Buffalo, 49,153 or 40.1 percent are one-person households. Of those, 18.2 percent are males and 21.9 percent are females living solo.

Rochester, NY landed at #12

One-person households account for 38,740 or 41.5 percent of the total households in Rochester. Males make up 20.8 percent of single households in the city, while females make up 20.7 percent.

You can check out the full top 20 list of the loneliest cities in America here.

How Does New York State Rank For Single People?

With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, WalletHub conducted a study of the best places for singles.

To help unattached Americans improve their chances of finding love, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 30 key indicators of dating-friendliness. The data set ranges from the share of single adults to online-dating opportunities to restaurants per capita.

Surprisingly, New York State ranked high, really high.

Here are some of the dating highlights in New York (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

Dating in New York (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

4 th – % of Single Adults

– % of Single Adults 18 th – Gender Balance of Singles

– Gender Balance of Singles 23 rd – Online-Dating Opportunities

– Online-Dating Opportunities 22nd – Mobile-Dating Opportunities

New York State Is 2023’s 2nd Best State for Singles

The only state that beat out New York was California. What's interesting is that the top 5 states on WalletHub's list are also the 5 most populated states in the United States,

1. California

2. New York

3. Florida

4. Texas

5. Pennsylvania

