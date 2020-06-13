Eight New COVID-19 Cases, One New Death In Oneida County

Oneida County is reporting eight new COVID-19 cases and one new death, which was nursing home related.

There have now been 1,226 coronavirus case in the county and 78 deaths.

Here are the rest of the numbers as of Noon on Saturday:

23 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County.

20 MVHS

0 Rome Memorial

3 are admitted outside of Oneida County.

16 hospitalized patients are from nursing homes.

16 MVHS

0 Rome Memorial

376 active positive cases

772 positive cases have been resolved.

31,467 total tests have been conducted.

30,241 total negative results.

442 under mandatory quarantine

276 under precautionary quarantine

11,734 total have been discharged from mandatory and precautionary quarantine.

There has also been one new possible public exposure:

6/10/20

Time of exposure: 2:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Place of exposure: Dollar General

Address of exposure: 13194 St. Rt. 12, Boonville

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/24/20

Here's the updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard.