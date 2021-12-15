In an effort to increase vaccination rates among children and booster shot recipients, Governor Kathy Hochul is unveiling the “Ski for Free” COVID-19 vaccination sweepstakes.

The sweepstakes is open to kids ages 5 to 11 who receive their first dose and for those eligible to receive a COVID booster shot.

Eligible New Yorkers will able to enter a drawing for free lift tickets to participating mountains and ski resorts.

"The 'Ski for Free' sweepstakes for children and booster recipients allows New Yorkers to take full advantage of our state's incredible ski areas while at the same time boosting our vaccination numbers to fight the winter surge," Governor Hochul said. "By getting vaccinated and a booster dose, you can protect yourself and those around you from getting seriously ill due to COVID-19. Don't delay."

The 'Ski for Free' sweepstakes includes the following prizes:

Children Ages 5 to 11: Winners for a total of 240 two-packs of tickets (one adult pass and one child pass) will be selected over the six-week sweepstakes period. 40 two-packs of tickets will be awarded per week, divided evenly between the two regions.

Booster Shot Recipients: Winners for a total of 120 single tickets (one adult pass) will be selected over the six-week sweepstakes period. 20 single tickets will be awarded per week, divided evenly between the two regions

Participating mountains and resorts include:

Bristol

Woods Valley

Greek Peak

Swain Resort

Four Seasons Ski Center

Holiday Valley

Whiteface

Gore

Belleayre

Windham

West

The first drawing in the six-week sweepstakes will take place on January 4.

For more information on the "Ski for Free" sweepstakes, visit governor.ny.gov.

