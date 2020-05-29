Slocum-Dickson Expanding Urgent Care, Lab, Radiology Hours

Slocum-Dickson Medical Group is expanding service hours for their Urgent Care, Laboratory and Radiology services beginning on Monday, June 1.

Effective Monday, all three will be open from 7:30a.m.- 8:00p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9:00a.m. to 6:00p.m. on weekends. Official say while they are still imiting their hours of service because of the pandemic, expanding the hours is intended to make things more convenient for patients.

Starting the following week, June 8, Slocum will be offering Urgent Care patients the ability to book appointments online, allowing them to select from a list of available times. Slocum will then send you a text to confirm the appointment, and another reminder text shortly before your appointment.

Officials say they will also be offering that same online appointment system for Lab services beginning on June 15. Patients with lab orders will be able to schedule a time for their lab work using the online check in system by visiting SDMG.com and clicking on the “Laboratory online check-in” button, officials said in a new release Friday.

For more information or to make an appointment, visit SDMG.com.

