Slocum Dickson Reducing Hours, Screening All Before Entry

Slocum Dickson Medical Group's facility on Burrstone Road in New Hartford is reducing hours and will be screening all who enter the facility until further notice.

Starting Friday (March 20), entry to the building will be limited to the Main Entrance and the Urgent Care Entrance only. And, before heading into the facility, patients and any companions will be screened. A realse from the medical group says the screening is brief, but you should plan additional time to complete the screening. And, if you're going to Slocum for an appointment or Urgent Care visit, and you need to accompianed into the building, they ask companions be limited to one per patient (including children).

Effective today (March 19), hours at Slocum Dickson will be 7:30am - 6:00pm on weekdays and 9:00am - 5:00pm on weekends.

To reduce traffic throughout the building, Slocum officials say no pharmaceutical reps, food venders or other non-essential vendors will be allowed in.

''While some routine and non-essential visits may be postponed, we will continue to be here for our patients and meet their healthcare needs. In order to maintain the safest environment possible, we will continue to frequently disinfect highly touched surfaces, provide hand sanitizing stations for our patients, follow universal precautions for infectious disease prevention, as well as, screen all of our providers and staff prior to beginning their work day,'' the release stated.