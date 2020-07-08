Smoking Temporarily Banned At Turning Stone Resort Casino

The Oneida Indian Nation is updating their safety protocols and procedures going forward in the midst of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The name of the Nation's new campaign is "Safer Together" and comes after the reopening of their award-winning properties at Turning Stone, Point Place and Yellow Brick Road. The "Safer Together" plan covers all Oneida Indian Nation properties.

There were several safety precautions being taken during the initial reopening, but now they're taking things a step further. Effective July 10th, 100% face coverings will be required at all times throughout the gaming floors of Turning Stone, including Casino Blu and the Bingo Hall. Smoking will also be temporarily suspended on all gaming floors to ensure consistency with the face covering policy.

Another significant change to the original reopening plan is an amendment to the 120-mile radius rule. Now, there will be a restriction on guests who come from the 19 states under Governor Cuomo's Travel Advisory. Those states include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah, Texas, California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Delaware, Oklahoma, Kanas and Tennessee.

At the entrances to all Oneida Indian Nation gaming facilities, guests will be screened and if you are from one of those 19 states you will not be allowed entry. In addition to the new policies, the following steps will continue to be taken at all Nation properties.

Restaurants limiting occupancy to 50% capacity.

No shows, concerts or large gatherings on the premises, with nightclubs remaining closed to the public.

Enforcement of face coverings and physical distancing wherever possible.

Enhanced sanitation and cleanliness procedures also remain in effect, including a much higher HVAC changeover level, which exceeds the standards required by commercial code.

Gloves required for all employees who are working in direct contact with guests.

Daily non-invasive contactless temperature checks for all employees and brief survey questions to identify potential exposure to Coronavirus.

You are always encouraged to practice social distancing when possible, wear a mask or face covering and practice proper hand hygiene.