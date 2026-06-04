Smullen, Constantino GOP Primary Battle Turns Personal

The Republican primary race for New York's 21st Congressional District continues to intensify, with Sticker Mule founder Anthony Constantino using a Wednesday appearance on WIBX's Keeler Show to push back on allegations leveled against him by New York State Assemblyman Robert Smullen.

The two candidates are battling for the Republican nomination in the June 23 primary, and in recent days the campaign has become increasingly personal.

Constantino repeatedly referred to Smullen as a "pathological liar" during the interview and challenged several claims Smullen made during his own appearance on WIBX earlier this week. He also continued to argue, without offering evidence, that Smullen does not genuinely support President Donald Trump and actually dislikes the president despite publicly supporting him on the campaign trail.

The latest dispute stems from last week's televised debate on Albany's CBS 6, where video appeared to show Smullen walking away without shaking Constantino's hand afterward.

Smullen told WIBX on Monday that he intentionally avoided contact with Constantino because of what he described as threatening communications and personal attacks directed at him and his family.

Constantino offered a very different account.

According to the Amsterdam businessman, he called out Smullen's name three separate times after the debate in an effort to shake his hand. He said Smullen ignored him each time and refused the gesture.

One of the most emotional topics in the race continues to involve references to Smullen's late son, Alexander, who died in a vehicle-pedestrian accident in February of 2024.

Smullen said during his WIBX appearance that comments he believed came from Constantino regarding his son's death were deeply offensive and influenced his decision to avoid him after the debate.

Constantino flatly rejected that accusation.

He said he never made disparaging comments about Smullen's son and insisted Smullen's version of events was false. Instead, Constantino said a supporter made remarks online and later apologized for them. He accused Smullen of unfairly trying to connect those comments to him personally.

When asked what voters could expect if he were elected to Congress, Constantino offered a simple answer.

"I want to make people happy, help them make more money, and fully support Donald Trump's agenda," he said.

The conversation then shifted to several issues that surfaced during last week's debate.

On January 6, Constantino said he did not approve of the Capitol insurrection and condemned the violence that occurred that day.

He also addressed criticism involving his boxing background. Some critics have characterized his early boxing career as a pay-to-fight arrangement in Mexico. Constantino disagreed with that description, saying opportunities for young fighters were simply easier to find south of the border.

He said he won four professional fights and lost one decision before deciding to leave the sport behind. The decision, he said, came after becoming inspired by Trump's success in business and politics.

Another point of contention involved employment practices at Sticker Mule.

Smullen has suggested that Constantino fired workers and replaced them with automation. Constantino called that claim a lie, saying the company continues to employ people while also investing in technology and efficiency improvements.

The exchange underscores how sharply divided the two Republicans have become despite both presenting themselves as strong supporters of President Trump.

Smullen, a retired Marine Corps colonel, has emphasized his military service, conservative record and experience in government. Constantino has centered his campaign on his business background, outsider status and loyalty to Trump's agenda.

With early voting beginning June 13, voters are getting an increasingly clear picture of the contrast between the two candidates. Whether that debate remains focused on policy or continues to center on personal accusations remains to be seen.

Editor's Note: Many of the allegations exchanged by both campaigns are disputed. Readers are encouraged to review the complete debate along with the full WIBX interviews with both candidates, all of which are embedded below, and draw their own conclusions.

Early voting begins June 13. The Republican and Democratic primaries will be held June 23. On the Democratic side, St. Lawrence County farmer Blake Gendebien and Lake Placid restaurant owner Stuart Amoriell are seeking their party's nomination. The general election is scheduled for November 3.

Assemblyman Robert Smullen Interview



Anthony Constantino Interview



NY-21 Debate Between Anthony Constantino and Robert Smullen from CBS 6 Albany



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