Snow Big Deal! NOAA Predicts Wetter But Warmer Winter in Central New York

If you're a winter enthusiast, the latest prediction for the upcoming season is snow big deal - a wetter winter for Central New York but with warmer temperatures.

Get the shovel out, the snowblower ready or the plow guy on speed dial, NOAA’s Winter Outlook from December 2021 through February 2022 says wetter-than-average conditions are anticipated across portions of the Northern U.S., including the Great Lakes region. The same predictions from The Weather Channel and the Farmer's Almanac.

It isn't a question of whether or not Central New York will have snow in the winter, it's a question of how much. And judging from all three predictions, we're going to get a lot of it, including what the Farmer's Almanac is calling a 'winter whopper' in late February and another in March. "A late winter storm will blow in mid-March followed by a nor’easter along the East Coast toward month’s end."

The snow has already arrived for the season, covering the trees on Whiteface Mountain in Lake Placid.

There may be lots of snow but it looks like we won't have bone-numbing temperatures. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center above-average temps are favored across the South and most of the eastern U.S. as La Nina climate conditions have emerged for the second winter in a row.

That's a glimmer of good news with National Grid looking to increase prices.

Extra snow and warmer temperatures mean more time to play outdoors and enjoy the season. And there's plenty of things to do in New York this winter.

