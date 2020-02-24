Two people were uninjured Saturday after the snowmobile they were riding fell through the ice on Oneida Lake.

Officials say Michael Holmes and Briana Klink of Chaffee, NY were ice fishing out on the lake and during their return back after sunset, the darkness caused them to become lost and ended up at the mouth of Oneida Creek.

Due to thin ice the snowmobile fell through into the water, but Holmes and Klink were able to self rescue.

Officials say, the snowmobile was ultimately recovered by Triple T Towing and Underwater Recovery and Holmes was ticketed for operating the sled without insurance.