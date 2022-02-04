Snowstorm Produces Ideal Avalanche Conditions For Part Of New York

While this massive blast of snow is perfect for skiing, it creates some other issues. New York could see avalanches.

If you are someone who loves to get out and hit the slopes, you know all too well that the threat of an avalanche is really something to be cognizant of. An avalanche could turn the perfect day of skiing into a total catastrophe. With the snow that winter storm Landon just dumped onto New York State, the Department of Environmental Conservation is warning of the current avalanche risk.

“We encourage anyone planning to ski, board, or traverse backcountry slides and other avalanche-prone terrain in the Adirondack High Peaks, to exercise caution and be prepared for avalanche conditions,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos

Huge real avalanche in the French Alps with the moon and blue sky Audrey COPPEE loading...

How Can You Plan?

The DEC lays out quite a few ways you can make sure you're in an area that may or may not become affected by an avalanche.

Know basic avalanche rescue techniques.

Check the snow depth.

Check how much new snow has fallen.

Practice safe route finding.

Check the degree of the slope.

Check the terrain.

Carry basic avalanche rescue equipment.

Never travel alone.

Let someone know where you are going.

Do not be afraid to turn around.

Use common sense.

If you follow that list from the DEC, you'll more than likely have an idea you might be in a troublesome area, one that could see a landslide of snow. They also lay out a comprehensive list that gives more info on avalanches, and avalanche safety on the DEC website.

If you're skiing, stay safe.

