There is finally a bit of relief at the gas pumps.

AAA Northeast says New York State’s average price is down four cents from last week at $5.00 per gallon.

The price is 8 cents higher than a month ago and $1.87 higher than this time last year.

New York’s average gas price is 4 cents higher than the national average.

AAA Northeast AAA Northeast loading...

The average price in the Utica-Rome area is currently $4.97 a gallon, down two cents from last week.

A year ago at this time, Utica-Rome drivers were paying an average of $3.19 a gallon.

“Demand for gasoline has declined, perhaps in response to record-breaking high gas prices—and that has helped push down prices at the pump,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast Regional Director of Public and Government Affairs. “This dip in demand, coupled with a drop in oil prices, has taken some of the steam out of surging gasoline prices. But consumers are still paying historically high prices.”

AAA Northeast’s June 21 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 5 cents lower than last week, averaging $4.96 a gallon.

Today’s national average price is 37 cents higher than a month ago and $1.89 higher than this day last year.

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago New York State $5.00 $5.04 $4.92 $3.13 Utica, NY $4.97 $4.99 $4.87 $3.19 Massachusetts $4.99 $5.04 $4.73 $2.95 Connecticut $4.93 $4.98 $4.68 $3.09 Pennsylvania $5.01 $5.06 $4.77 $3.17

*Prices as of June 21, 2022

The AAA Gas Prices website is your resource for up-to-date fuel price information.

AAA is predicting that 47.9 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend.

That's an increase of 3.7% over 2021, bringing travel volumes just shy of those seen in 2019.

