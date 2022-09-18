A winning ticket worth more than nine thousand dollars was purchased in Oneida County this past week.

A link to the winning numbers can be found in this post.

Officials with the New York Lottery say "one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 17 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket, worth $9,440.00, was purchased at CLIFF'S LOCAL MARKET #511, located at 1221 (Erie Boulevard West in Rome, New York)."

A total of four winning tickets were sold in New York. Two were sold in Oceanside in Nassau County and one was sold in East Northport in Suffolk County.

More than one hundred people won the second place prize of $549.50. More than 4,000 people won the third prize drawing of $23.50, and more than 41,000 players made some of their money back with a free play.

The winner in Rome, New York had the winning numbers for the evening drawing. Those with midday and evening numbers of the same ticket should check their numbers online.

The winning numbers can be found by clicking the following graphic link:

As of this posting prizes in lottery draw games from the New York Lottery may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing. Winners are cautioned not to wait as prizes not claimed in time will be forfeited. Visit nylottery.ny.gov for the most up to date information about claiming prizes.

Drawings for the New York Take Five are done twice daily, at 2:30pm (closing time is 2:15pm) and 10:30pm (closing time is 10:20pm), all times Eastern.

