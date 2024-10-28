Here’s How to Win $500 in Gas from Cliff’s Local Market

WIBX has teamed with Cliff's Local Market to fuel up your Fridays with $500 in gas!

Starting today, October 28, through November 22nd, WIBX will qualify two daily winners every Monday through Thursday for the weekly grand prize drawing.

Each qualifier will automatically receive a $25 gift card from Cliff's.

Here's how to enter:

Listen every day to Keeler in the Morning for your cue to call and qualify in the 7 o'clock hour.

You will also have a second chance to enter via the WIBX mobile app.

Download our app and have your notifications turned on because, once a day, we will fire off an alert for you to enter.

This is your chance to enjoy free gas on WIBX and Cliff's Local Market! Imagine what money you can save with a $500 gift card.

The money you would have used on gas can go toward something else, like shopping for the holidays! It's up to you how you want to spend it.

Gas prices are low right now, so these $500 cards will go a long way... even possibly through the New Year.

Stewarts in Ilion has been featuring lower gas prices since their grand opening on October 28, 2022. (Photo by Bill Keeler) (Photo by Bill Keeler) loading...

The current national average for a gallon of regular, unleaded fuel os $3.14, according to AAA. The New York State average sits a little higher, at $3.21.

Here in Central New York, it costs $3.33 for a gallon of regular in the Utica/Rome area. This is a penny less than a week ago and about 40 cents lower than last year.

The record high price was recorded in June 2022, when regular unleaded cost $5 a gallon.

