The young son of Assemblyman Robert Smullen has passed away, after sustaining critical injuries from being struck by a vehicle in Niskayuna last Thursday.

Late Tuesday, Assemblyman Smullen posted to his Facebook page that his son had passed away from injuries sustained in an accident last Thursday.

AJ’s fight is over, please pray for his soul in Heaven. Megan and I are heartbroken, thank you to everyone who prayed for him and supported our whole family during this tragedy, we appreciate it. - Assemblyman Smullen Facebook

Earlier this week, Smullen shared that his son remained in critical condition at the pediatric ICU at Albany Medical Center, according to a post on his Facebook page.

"Our beloved AJ remains in the Pediatric ICU at Albany Medical Center. Please continue to pray for him so that he may come home to us and get back to school. Megan and I thank you for the support as he fights strong hour to hour and day to day."

Smullen first reported the accident on February 23rd, the day after his son was injured in the crash on February 22nd. He and his wife asked for prayers.

"Megan and I need your prayers, our son AJ was grievously injured in an accident yesterday while playing with some of his friends. He is in critical but stable condition in the Pediatric ICU at Albany Med after emergency surgery. Thank you for your support, AJ is a fighter and needs all your love." Facebook

Smullen thanked people for their thoughts and prayers, and continued support in a Facebook post on Monday.

"Megan and I sincerely appreciate the love, prayers and support for AJ," he wrote.

The Albany Times Union reported that a car-pedestrian accident occurred last Thursday run Niskayuna. It's believed that was the accident that AJ Smullen was involved in.

Smullen's district includes the Mohawk Valley in eastern New York and all of Herkimer County. The seat was previously held by Assemblyman Marc Butler, who is now the Mayor of Newport.

