Smullen’s Road Salt Reduction Bills Signed Into Law by Cuomo

The reduction of road salt used on icy roads in Upstate New York will be a benefit to the environment and the protection of clean drinking water, according to Assemblyman Robert Smullen (R,C,Ref-Meco).

The bill meant to reduce the amount of salt used on roads and ultimately seeing into the environment was signed into law recently by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Studies show that road salt on state roads has created an unacceptable risk to both the environment and public health in the Adirondack region.

“As a cosponsor of Randy Preston Road Salt Reduction Act, I’m thrilled to see the governor sign this legislation into law. This bi-partisan environmental bill provides common-sense solutions by listening to input from local highway superintendents and has the potential to save money for our community. Our residents deserve clean, safe drinking water and we need to ensure that our Adirondack region is preserved for generations to come,” said Smullen. “By reducing the use of road salt, we have taken a step in the right direction to protect our public health and our environment.”

During an average winter, New York State road crews drop an average of more than 1 (m) million tons of road salt on the state's icy roads.