Spam Is Now A Secured Product In Some New York Stores — Why?

You know SPAM. The product allegedly made with only seven products: pork ham (isn't ham, pork?? okay,) water, salt, potato starch, sugar, and sodium nitrate. It was introduced to us in 1937 and since then, for whatever reason, people have been obsessed with the product. Can't say I've ever had it, but okay.

New York City's Port Authority has a Duane Reade inside, and they have placed their SPAM products in secure casings behind the counter. They are not the only store that has done this, according to

The COVID-19 pandemic has also led to a rise in retail crime, due in part to the increase in online shopping. Thieves have become more brazen in stealing from stores because they can sell items online, experts have said.

In Port Authority, a can of SPAM retails for $3.99 per 12-ounce can.

I truly can't believe that these stores have to go through measures like this on a product like SPAM. SPAM! We aren't talking about anything seriously expensive here. I mean, I guess I shouldn't be surprised though - I used to work at Dollar Tree when everything was a dollar and many many people stole pregnancy tests. To each their own.

Take A Look Inside This 4.4 Million Dollar Home in Oneida County, New York The address is unknown, as the listing on Zillow says "undisclosed." The country estate sits on 159 acres of land being able to see miles and miles of views. Not only does the main home have 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 11,000 square feet of space and some pretty incredible features, but there's also a guest home and a very spacious pole barn.

PHOTOS: Road Trip Through New York's Ice Cream Trail Hop aboard the New York Ice Cream Trail!