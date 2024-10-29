Great news for fans of the great outdoors!

An exciting, and extremely successful retail chain is opening up a new store in Central New York, and we know when it's coming.

This is welcome news for the area, which has suffered several major losses in the local retail scene, including All Seasons Outfitters and Imex Furniture.

All Seasons Outfitters via Facebook All Seasons Outfitters via Facebook loading...

Central New York also lost some stalwart national chains this year, including practically all Big Lots stores and every last LL Flooring location.

Now the area's luck is turning around.

A retail giant, whose annual net revenue totaled $1.7 billion last year, confirmed plans are underway to open its next location in Central New York within the next year.

WIBX heard the whispers that L.L. Bean, which currently operates 8 stores in New York, was coming to the Utica area and reached out to the company for confirmation.

Jason Sulham, Manager of Public Affairs for the company, revealed in an email, "Yes, an L.L.Bean Store will be coming to New Hartford."

This means residents here will be able to stock up on all their outdoor and active needs without having to wait for the famed L.L. Bean Bootmobile to visit a nearby college.

WIBX/Megan Stone WIBX/Megan Stone loading...

Sulham also said the store is slated to open "in the fall of 2025."

Sulham also disclosed the L.L. Bean store will open next year at Consumer Square, which is what many have already been speculating.

Megan Stone/WIBX Megan Stone/WIBX loading...

According to New Hartford Town Supervisor Paul Miscione, it appears the new store is heading toward the lot which already houses Staples, AT&T and Carter's.

He shared construction plans with WKTV that state the store is coming to the building located at 4781 Commercial Drive.

WIBX has reached out to Mr. Miscione for confirmation and will update the report with his response.

Democratic Senate Candidate Sara Gideon Campaigns In Camden, ME Sarah Rice/Getty Images loading...

Currently, the nearest L.L. Bean Store at the Shoppes At Town Center in Fayetteville. There are other locations at Colonie Center in Albany, the Adirondack Outlet Mall in Lake George, and the Eastview Mall in Victor.

As a lifelong customer of L.L. Bean, this is spectacular news to all active and outdoorsy folks in Central New York.

Get our free mobile app

2025's Most Competitive Colleges In New York State Based on data from U.S. News & World Report, here's the ranking of the colleges and universities that are the toughest to get in to based on acceptance rates. Gallery Credit: YouTube/Canva

The Most Amazing Trivia List About Upstate New York History You Will Ever Read! Wai....is that Mr. Ed in the photo above? What on earth could that talking horse have to do with Upstate New York?

Everybody loves a good story, or some head-scratching trivia facts. This list pulls the curtain back on 30 amazing pieces of Upstate New York history you probably didn't know about. Are they earth-shaking? No. Are they interesting? Definitely!

Where is the only 2-story brick outhouse in New York located? Whatever happened to "that kid" in the Willie Wonka movie? Where was the first grand slam home run in organized baseball hit? Where are the world's lollipop sticks made? Where is the oldest mini-golf in America located? Tell us the story of Binghamton's Kentucky Derby winner! Tell us the story about TV's "Mr. Ed" and his connection to Upstate New York! And what was that controversy over famous singer Kate's Smith's Lake Placid grave all about?

The answer to all of these questions and many more lie in Upstate New York.

Enjoy! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio