Today is the day that Buffalo Bills rookies will report to training camp at St. John Fisher College in Rochester. The rookies will get accustomed to training camp life and deal with the coaching staff this week, before veterans arrive on Saturday.

The first camp practice, which is open to the public (with a ticket) will be Sunday, July 24th at 9:45 am.

Bills right tackle Spencer Brown was a rookie last year. The 2021 third round pick ended up becoming the Bills starting right tackle during last season and while he had some growing pains in some games, he was generally impressive for a first-year starter.

Brown's got a mean streak to his personality, but don't let that fool you...he's also got a soft spot for animated movies.

The Bills starting right tackle tweeted on Sunday that he loves the Pixar movie, Ratatouille.

Ratatouille was released in 2007 and is easily one of Pixar's most underrated movies. Cars from the year prior seemed to steal all the love and I have to be honest, I think Ratatouille and the 2008 Pixar film, WALL-E, are far better movies...

Brown is a fun follow on Twitter, so make sure you give him a follow if you have not already. He's got a terrific personality and carries that swagger onto the field.

The Bills are hoping their offensive line play is better than 2021, which had some ups and downs, especially with the run game.

