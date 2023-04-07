Spring Cleaning – Look for These Valuable Vinyl Records Worth up to $5K

Spring Cleaning &#8211; Look for These Valuable Vinyl Records Worth up to $5K

Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM

If you have vinyl records packed away in your basement or attic and you're spring cleaning this week, be sure to look for these 10 records that could be worth a lot of money, according to Mighty John the Record Guy.

Mighty John, a regular guest on the Keeler in the Morning Show, is the expert we rely on when it comes to the value of records. This month, John came up with a spring list of "10 Records Worth $200 or More," plus he added a bonus that has something to do with Paul McCartney.

Spring Cleaning: 10 Records Worth $200.00 or more!
w/ps= with picture sleeve
(Year) (Label)… (Recording artist)… (Title) ……………………………..….(Near mint value)

1984 Geffen 12 inch single…Sammy Hagar… “I Can’t Drive 55”……$200.00

1974 Casablanca 45…Kiss… “Strutter”…………….$400.00

1970 MGM 45 picture sleeve…Osmond Brothers… “One Bad Apple”……..$400.00

1964 Exeter 45…Bobby Fuller Four… “I Fought the Law(and the law won”$500.00

1968 Columbia LP…Big Brother & Holding Co… “Cheap Thrills” (mono)…..$600.00

1965 Capitol LP…Beatles… “Rubber Soul” (mono)……………$750.00
(stereo)…$100.00
add $250.00 with sticker  “Beatles Latest Album featuring Michelle”

1975 Columbia LP…Bruce Springsteen… “Born to Run”
Cover with script lettering…$1,000.00
Cover with block lettering……..$20.00

1961 Big Top LP…Del Shannon… “Runaway” (stereo)……….$1,000.00
(mono)………$500.00

1981 Leather 45…Motley Crue… “Stick to Your Guns”……$600.00
with picture sleeve..$1,200.00

1968 RCA LP…Elvis Presley… “Speedway” (mono)…….$4,000.00
(stereo)………..$100.00

And here's a bonus from John - What makes Paul McCartney’s Ram album worth $5,000.00? Ram is the only Paul McCartney LP credited to Paul and Linda McCartney. If you have the album on Apple records as a monaural copy, it could be worth up to $5000. Monaural is only listed on the record, and not on the cover.

Visit John's website for appraisals along with everything vinyl.

