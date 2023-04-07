Spring Cleaning – Look for These Valuable Vinyl Records Worth up to $5K

If you have vinyl records packed away in your basement or attic and you're spring cleaning this week, be sure to look for these 10 records that could be worth a lot of money, according to Mighty John the Record Guy.

Mighty John, a regular guest on the Keeler in the Morning Show, is the expert we rely on when it comes to the value of records. This month, John came up with a spring list of "10 Records Worth $200 or More," plus he added a bonus that has something to do with Paul McCartney.

Spring Cleaning: 10 Records Worth $200.00 or more!

w/ps= with picture sleeve

(Year) (Label)… (Recording artist)… (Title) ……………………………..….(Near mint value)



1984 Geffen 12 inch single…Sammy Hagar… “I Can’t Drive 55”……$200.00



1974 Casablanca 45…Kiss… “Strutter”…………….$400.00



1970 MGM 45 picture sleeve…Osmond Brothers… “One Bad Apple”……..$400.00



1964 Exeter 45…Bobby Fuller Four… “I Fought the Law(and the law won”$500.00



1968 Columbia LP…Big Brother & Holding Co… “Cheap Thrills” (mono)…..$600.00



1965 Capitol LP…Beatles… “Rubber Soul” (mono)……………$750.00

(stereo)…$100.00

add $250.00 with sticker “Beatles Latest Album featuring Michelle”



1975 Columbia LP…Bruce Springsteen… “Born to Run”

Cover with script lettering…$1,000.00

Cover with block lettering……..$20.00



1961 Big Top LP…Del Shannon… “Runaway” (stereo)……….$1,000.00

(mono)………$500.00



1981 Leather 45…Motley Crue… “Stick to Your Guns”……$600.00

with picture sleeve..$1,200.00



1968 RCA LP…Elvis Presley… “Speedway” (mono)…….$4,000.00

(stereo)………..$100.00

And here's a bonus from John - What makes Paul McCartney’s Ram album worth $5,000.00? Ram is the only Paul McCartney LP credited to Paul and Linda McCartney. If you have the album on Apple records as a monaural copy, it could be worth up to $5000. Monaural is only listed on the record, and not on the cover.

Visit John's website for appraisals along with everything vinyl.

