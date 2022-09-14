Clubs or No Clubs – Help Kids With Cancer at St Jude Golf Outing

Clubs or not clubs. You can golf any way you want and it all benefits the kids at St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The St Jude Outing at Heron Creek Golf Club in Clinton, New York is for teams of four without golf clubs or teams of two with clubs. If you decide to leave the clubs at home, you and your team of four can bring a baseball bat, tennis racket, hockey stick, or anything else you can think of, as long as it's not a golf club. And as long as it's not something that will tear up the greens. The course Superintendent kind of frowns on that.

TSM TSM loading...

Teams of two will have to tee off from the black/back tees, whether they are a man, woman, or senior golfer. Foursomes without clubs will get to tee off from the red/front tees.

The best part is it all benefits St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Grab a team and sign up as a 4some without clubs OR a 2some with clubs, and join us at Heron Creek Golf Club Sunday, October 2 at 12 PM.

WHAT: Clubs or No Clubs St Jude Outing

WHEN: Sunday, October 2 at 12 PM

WHERE: Heron Creek Golf Club in Clinton

WHY: Benefit St Jude Children's Research Hospital

COST: $65 per person includes golf, cart, lunch & prizes

TSM TSM loading...

Sign Up & Get Ideas

Want to sign up to play or donate a raffle prize, email Polly@BigFrog104.com.

Need ideas on what to use? Check out past events with everything from tennis rackets, pool cues, and potato launchers to homemade water balloon launchers.