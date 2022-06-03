Here Is The Video Of Josh Allen’s Golf Ball Hitting Someone

Thank goodness Josh Allen is a much better football player than he is a golfer.

Earlier this week, Josh Allen was part of "The Match" golf game which featured Brady and Aaron Rogers teaming up to play golf against Patrick Mahomes and Allen.

Allen and Mahomes would go on to lose the game but during the event, one fan got really really close to Josh's golf ball. So close it doinked him on the noggin.

Check out this video that was posted on Twitter. The poster claims that he was standing next to the guy who was hit by Allen's golf ball. You will want to turn up the sound because you can hear the doink really loud and clear.

Allen is off the links for now as he is back in Buffalo as the Bills continue their OTAs this week and next. The Bills will then have a mandatory mini-camp coming up in June before they head out east for training camp in July.

This year's training camp will be back at St. John Fisher College in Rochester. The past two summers, the Bills have had training camp at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park due to travel restrictions with COVID-19.

The Bills will kick off the season on Thursday Night Football on September 8th on the road. They will take on the current Super Bowl champs the LA Rams in Los Angeles in primetime. That game will be the first game of the new NFL season.

