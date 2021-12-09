Starbucks Faces Union Test as Worker Votes are Counted

By DEE-ANN DURBIN, AP Business Writer

A growing effort to unionize Starbucks stores is facing its first major test.

The National Labor Relations Board is scheduled to count ballots Thursday from union elections held at three separate Starbucks stores in the Buffalo, New York, area.

Around 111 Starbucks workers from the three stores were eligible to vote.

Starbucks has never had unionized U.S. stores in its 50-year history, and has fought off previous unionization attempts.

The company says its stores function best when it works directly with employees.

But union backers say they want more input in store operations and pay.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’: The Coolest Easter Eggs From the Classic Movies

This Exclusive $1 Million Property in Utica, NY Offers Luxury, Privacy and City Life The home and property at 1224 Pleasant Street in the Upstate New York city of Utica is breathtaking. The home, actually located inside the Town of New Hartford, offers convenient city-life with the exclusivity and privacy of the country.