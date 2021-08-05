If you’re looking for a job, the New York State Department of Transportation is hiring.

The DOT is accepting applications for about 27 full-time positions in the Mohawk Valley.

Additional positions above and beyond the 27 are anticipated to be filled in the coming months.

Skilled mechanics and transportation maintenance staff are needed to perform summer and winter maintenance activities, including snow plowing.

Applications are currently being accepted for several job categories, including highway maintenance workers; fleet administration and mechanics.

To be eligible, candidates must be at least 18 years old and pass a physical and drug test. Most positions also require a valid, clean Class A or B commercial driver license and the ability to operate DOT heavy dump trucks within two weeks after start of employment.

“We are seeking hard-working, career-oriented, dedicated professionals to join our team,” Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said. “Our unparalleled workforce is among the best trained at performing vitally essential services for the public, including responding to and mitigating the impacts of extreme weather events such as flooding and snow and ice events. Their skills and dedication help keep New York’s communities safe throughout the year.”

The State Department of Transportation employs approximately 4,500 full and part time maintenance and fleet related employees

The DOT is teaming up with the Department of Labor to host virtual job fairs to help recruit qualified workers.

You can find more information about the positions available and how to apply at the NYSDOT website or by visiting the Department of Transportation's Facebook page.

