The State Department of Transportation has issued a Travel Advisory for this weekend for motorists in Utica.

The North Genesee Street southbound off ramp from Broad to Whitesboro Streets will be temporarily closed to traffic on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday from Noon to 5:30 p.m. for bridge inspection work.

Variable message signs have been in operation notifying local motorists of the ramp closure.