State Lawmakers Announce Initiative To Address Doctor Shortage

Senator Joseph Griffo and Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon are unveiling a major policy initiative to address the doctor shortage in New York State.

Griffo and Buttenschon are proposing legislation to boost the number of family physicians practicing in New York.

Griffo says they hope to improve the Doctors Across New York program, which helps train and place physicians in underserved communities.

He says legislation would also allow students enrolled in a state-supported medical school to participate in the Excelsior Scholarship Program.

According to a report from the Health Care Association of New York State, hospitals and medical providers are having difficulty recruiting and retaining primary care physicians.

Griffo and Buttenschon were joined by Dr. John DeTraglia at Friday's news conference.