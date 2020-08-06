State Lawmakers Call For State To Allow Bowling Centers To Reopen

Local state lawmakers were at King Pin Lanes in Rome today to call on the state to allow bowling centers to re-open.

Senator Joe Griffo was joined by Assembly members Brian Miler, Marianne Buttenschon and John Salka and local bowling alley owners.

Griffo says the extended closure due to coronavirus, with no indication as to when bowling alleys will be allowed to re-open, has caused significant fiscal challenges and economic struggles for the owners of these venues.

He says some of these businesses will be forced to close their doors for good if they’re not allowed to resume operations soon.

The lawmakers were joined by Craig Vogel with King Pin Lanes in Rome, Tony LaPolla with Vista Bowling Center in Yorkville and other local bowling alley owners and representatives.

“Bowling centers are spacious and uniquely able to provide more than 11 feet of space between our bowlers. We are committed to safely providing a clean and sanitized center for our valued customers, employees, and family members as we maneuver this difficult time in business,” said Vogel.