State Lawmakers Continue To Seek Funding For Flood Victims

Senator Joseph Griffo and Assembly members Brian Miller and Marianne Buttenschon have sent a letter to FEMA, expressing frustration with the agency’s decision to reject individual assistance for residents affected by flooding in the Mohawk Valley.

The state lawmakers say FEMA needs to re-examine and re-assess its structure and decision-making process when it comes to providing assistance for residents of communities who have been impacted by natural disasters like the flooding that happened this past fall.

Griffo, Miller and Buttenschon say FEMA has help other localities in the nation who have experienced similar situations.

The full text of the letter is below:

Feb. 28, 2020

Peter T. Gaynor

Administrator

Federal Emergency Management Agency

500 C Street S.W.

Washington, D.C. 20472

Dear Administrator Gaynor:

We are disappointed with FEMA’s decision to reject an appeal from New York State for individual assistance to the victims of devastating flooding that occurred in Oneida County and the Mohawk Valley this past fall. It is our belief that this decision was wrong, flawed and insensitive to the serious needs of many residents and business owners in the region and throughout New York State.

In a time when severe weather and natural disasters are occurring with more regularity, it has become increasingly apparent that FEMA needs to reexamine and reassess its structure and decision-making process when it comes to providing assistance for residents of communities that have been impacted by natural disasters such as the flooding that occurred this past fall. FEMA has helped other localities in the nation who have experienced similar situations. The agency must ensure that it has the appropriate level of funding available to meet all of the needs of our communities and those who may find themselves impacted by these devastating natural and weather-related events.

Despite this frustrating decision, we are hopeful that FEMA will continue to seek out any additional assistance that the agency can provide or secure to help those in need and to alleviate the significant concerns shared by many homeowners, businesses, local governments and others over the last several years.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Sincerely,

Joseph A. Griffo

New York State Senator, 47th District

Marianne Buttenschon

New York State Assemblywoman, 119th District

Brian D. Miller

New York State Assemblyman, 101st District