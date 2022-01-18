State lawmakers and others are reacting to Governor Kathy Hochul's 2023 budget proposal, which she unveiled on Tuesday in Albany.

The budget totals $216 billion, a spending increase of 3.1 percent.

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay

“Gov. Hochul offered an executive budget proposal that one might expect in an election year: something for everyone and plenty of cash to dole out, thanks in part to billions in bailouts from Washington, D.C. On its surface, there’s a lot to like about a spending plan that makes significant investments in the health care workforce, education, childcare, infrastructure and small businesses.”

51st District State Senator Peter Oberacker:

“While a record number of people continue to pack up and leave New York, the governor’s solution is an overwhelming $216 billion budget that blows past the state spending cap and outpaces the budgets of Texas and Florida combined.”

New York State United Teachers President Andy Parlotta:

“With the state on solid financial footing, the ongoing needs of our pandemic-battered public schools, colleges and hospitals must be met this year. Gov. Hochul’s spending plan makes some important commitments toward meeting those needs, including a significant increase in aid for K-12 schools and sorely needed operating aid for SUNY and CUNY. We look forward to reviewing the executive budget in greater detail and ensuring the voices of our members are included in the conversation between now and April 1.”

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli:

“Governor Hochul introduced an executive budget proposal at a critical moment in our state’s history. As we continue our recovery we are faced with many challenges, but the proposed budget sets forth the Governor’s priorities to address them while also recognizing the importance of achieving and maintaining long-term structural budget balance.”

Top legislative leaders are expected to keep negotiating with Hochul to finalize the budget, which must be in place by April 1.

