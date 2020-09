State Police are looking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a fatal head-on crash that happened Saturday night on Route 12 in Boonville.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or saw a dark-colored SUV driving recklessly on Route 12 at around 7:30 Saturday night to contact them at (315) 336-6000.

Cary Cronsier of Boonville was killed in the accident.

Three people were injured in the crash.