New York State Police have released dramatic video a water rescue that occurred earlier this month, involving a vehicle that had been driven into a retention pond.

It happened on the evening of May 7, in the town of LeRay in Jefferson County.

Body camera footage from a Trooper captured the rescue, which includes a sinking SUV and a Trooper who helped carry the woman to safety. Ultimately, the driver would be accused of Driving While Intoxicated.

The rescue included members of the Evans Mills Fire Department who had attempted to use a steel pole to break out a window of the Ford Explorer. By that point, the 61-year-old driver, Joanne Tanner, was stuck in her seatbelt with water already reaching her shoulders.

Likely because the vehicle was submerged in water, Troopers who jumped into the pond and swam to the vehicle were unable to open the SUV's doors. Then, the vehicle shifted as video captures it beginning to fulling sink underwater.

First responders on land can be heard yelling for the troopers to watch out and get out.

As it began to sink, Trooper Christopher Hardy of Watertown said he could see the woman's hair beginning to float in the water, meaning her head was almost submerged. He was able to carefully break through the sunroof's glass without injuring Tanner and pull her out of the water.

Police say the driver had to hold her breather underwater for about 20 seconds, but was still conscious and alert when she was removed.

Tanner would be treated for hypothermia and minor lacerations. The Evans Mills woman was also ticked for DWI, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, and for speeding, state police officials said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]

